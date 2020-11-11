https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/jeffrey-toobin-fired-new-yorker-after-exposing-himself-during-zoom-meeting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Journalist Jeffrey Toobin says The New Yorker magazine has fired him after he exposed himself during a Zoom meeting, after having been suspended for about a month as a result of the incident.

“I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer,” Toobin, also a CNN legal analyst, tweeted Wednesday. “I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.”

The same day, Stan Duncan, the chief people officer at Condé Nast informed staff of Toobin’s firing, after concluding an investigation into the incident.

“As a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company. I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct,” read a memo from Duncan, according to the Daily Beast.

At the time of the incident Toobin said, “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin did not appear during on CNN’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election.

