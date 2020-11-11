https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/top-us-pollster-statistician-richard-baris-peoples-pundit-suspended-twitter-reporting-disputed-election-political-wrongthink-not-allowed/

Richard Baris, known online for his popular “People’s Pundit” Twitter account, is one of the most respected pollsters in the United States.

On Wednesday, he was suspended from the platform seemingly over some numbers that he crunched that were inconvenient for the Democrat election narrative.

His business, Big Data Poll, and his wife Laura Baris, were also suspended.

richard baris (@Peoples_Pundit), one of the top pollsters in the united states, has been suspended by twitter to say that this is outrageous would be an understatement pic.twitter.com/KUrI373lRP — Thao Nguyen (@nguyenthevote) November 11, 2020

his wife (@LauraBaris), polling agency (@BigDataPoll), and news site (@PPDNews) have all been suspended as well pic.twitter.com/PLs9z3L24W — Thao Nguyen (@nguyenthevote) November 12, 2020

Baris made waves this week when he released the findings of an analysis that he did on Michigan votes. He found that over 10,000 dead people returned mail-in ballots in the state.

“About 9,500 voters confirmed dead through the Social Security Death Index (SSDI) are marked in the state’s mail voting database as having returned ballots. Another nearly 2,000 are 100 years old or more and aren’t listed as known living centenarians,” the Epoch Times reported.

According to Baris, some of the people may not be dead — instead, they may have been made up entirely.

“It’s also entirely possible that some of them aren’t even real people,” Baris told The Epoch Times. “If someone is 110 or some ridiculous age, we should have their death record but do not.”

There are only a few Americans over 110 years old who live in Michigan, according to records.

Tracy Wimmer, spokeswoman for the Michigan Secretary of State, says that votes on behalf of dead people will be rejected, but Baris maintained that does not seem to be the case.

“While I’m open to the idea some of these have been rejected, I’m not open to any outright dismissal they all were rejected,” Baris tweeted.

As of Wednesday, the state has not made public the amount of ballots that have been rejected.

