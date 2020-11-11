http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R_0y2D25als/

Disruptive parties at Northwestern University may lead to a ban on drinking games in the town of Evanston, Illinois. A city committee met last week to draft an ordinance that could effectively make drinking games like “beer pong” illegal.

According to a WBBM Radio report, the town of Evanston, Illinois, may outright ban participation in drinking games in response to disruptive parties held by students of Northwestern University. However, violators of the proposed ordinance would simply be required to pay a fine.

Although Northwestern students are not permitted to participate in drinking games on campus, many students have taken refuge in off-campus housing facilities. Members of the neighboring community claim that parties hosted by students in off-campus housing facilities have led to significant noise disturbances.

Evanston City Council member Judy Fiske said that issues began to occur when investors and absentee landlords began to purchase homes near campus to rent out to students.

“This is an issue that has been a problem for some time, both in my ward and in the 5th Ward,” Fiske said in a short statement. “It is now spilling over as more houses are purchased by investors and absentee landlords, and basically unsupervised activities [are] causing problems for neighborhood residents, both in the amount of nuisance and noise and litter and just difficult behavior.” City Council member Robin Rue Simmons said that the noise from Northwestern parties has caused a significant disruption in the community.

“We’re talking about student houses that are full of people aged 19 to 22, never lived outside the home, alcohol is available, and now they’re playing games,” Simmons said. “That’s the new thing. Games. Beer pong. All kinds of games that involve drinking and winning and competing. And what you have is you have people screaming and yelling when they win a point or when they lose or something like that, and it’s really upping the ante on the kind of activity that happens at student parties.” Breitbart News reported at the beginning of November that student protesters from Northwestern University engaged in a violent clash with police. The students claim that they were trying to bring attention to their efforts to abolish the university’s police force. Those involved reportedly hurled bricks and fireworks at police officers.

