A group of truckers from around the nation called for a strike on Veterans Day in protest of former Vice President Joe Biden’s hostility to fracking.

The protest movement, called StopTheTires2020, was organized on Facebook on Nov. 6 and has grown rapidly since then, the Trucker reported. As of Wednesday, the group had more than 54,000 members.

“Our message is simple and hopefully effective. We fully intend to exercise our rights, and will not have politicians making crippling decisions, that will negatively affect our future and the future of our children,” StopTheTires2020 organizer Jeremy Rewoldt wrote in a Facebook post. “We will not participate in the leftist, Biden/Harris Green New Deal. We do not support the banning of fracking. The United States of America operates as a capitalistic economy and OIL is the fuel she survives on.”

The group called for a national trucker shutdown on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. This first strike is meant to call attention to the protest movement against Biden in anticipation of a second, larger planned strike to occur on Thanksgiving Day.

Both Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), have previously opposed fracking, with Biden going so far as to say it would be “eliminated” if he became president and that “we’re going to end fossil fuels.” After withstanding heavy criticism for those comments toward the end of the election, Biden reversed his position and pledged that he would not ban fracking if he became president.

Biden has made climate change a top issue in his campaign, pledging to re-enter the United States into the Paris climate agreement on day one of his presidency, should he win the election.

Biden has also proposed a $1.7 trillion plan to invest in clean energy infrastructure over the next decade and in May appointed Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to co-chair his campaign’s climate task force. Ocasio-Cortez is a vocal advocate for the Green New Deal, a set of progressive legislative priorities that would fundamentally transform the American energy sector, seeking to end the use of fossil fuels entirely.

President Donald Trump, on the contrary, adamantly opposes the Green New Deal and supports fracking.

In his Facebook post, Rewoldt praised Trump for working “diligently for four long years to protect the rights and freedoms of all Americans, and very importantly the blue-collar workers of this country.”

“The blue-collar workers are literally the ones that make the wheels turn!” Rewoldt said. “Without truck drivers this country could not survive for long.”

On Wednesday morning, Rewoldt was interviewed by Fox News about the protest.

“Today is just about getting the word out for all of us drivers so we can come together for the bigger movement, as we want to call it, on the 26th,” Rewoldt said.

If given the opportunity to speak with Biden and Harris, Rewoldt would ask them, “What can you promise myself, every driver, and every blue-collar worker in the United States of America today?”

Rewoldt explained that his movement wants to show America what could happen if a potential Biden administration banned fracking, how such a radical policy could eliminate jobs for truckers and other blue-collar American workers.

