https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/transportation/truckers-plan-strike-against-biden-fracking-threats-praise-trump

U.S. truckers are organizing a Veterans Day strike to urge Democrat Joe Biden to avoid any fracking ban if inaugurated as president in January.

The group has praised President Trump for supporting and protecting blue-collar workers and will show its concern Wednesday over the potential fracking restrictions Biden may implement by stopping their tires.

StopTheTires2020 organizer Jeremy Rewoldt wrote in a Facebook post: “Our message is simple and hopefully effective. We fully intend to exercise our rights, and will not have politicians making crippling decisions, that will negatively affect our future and the future of our children. We will not participate in the leftist, Biden/Harris Green New Deal. We do not support the banning of fracking. The United States of America operates as a capitalistic economy and OIL is the fuel she survives on.”

The StopTheTires2020 Facebook group has over 36,000 members and was created Friday, three days after Election Day, with the goal of sending a message to the potential incoming administration.

“The blue-collar workers are literally the ones that make the wheels turn!” Rewoldt said. “Without truck drivers this country could not survive for long.”

The group warns supporters to look into Democrats’ Green New Deal energy plan, saying it will “cripple” America and put 19 million jobs at risk.

Another protest by the group is being planned for Nov. 26-29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

