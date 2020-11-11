https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-campaign-dismisses-its-appeal-to-nevada-supreme-court_3575039.html

Over the past week, Trump’s team has filed a series of lawsuits in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and elsewhere, alleging voter fraud and irregularities. Trump, in a news conference last week, said that if “legal votes” are counted, he won the election.

Adam Laxalt, former Nevada attorney general and the Nevada co-chair of Trump’s campaign, said they will provide evidence of voter fraud in Nevada, adding there are problems with computer signature-matching equipment in the state.

On Tuesday, he wrote of alleged irregularities: “AI and Computer Vision experts are telling us that after manually lowering the signature setting that the machine they used for signature verification in Nevada is not reliable. Over 200K votes counted with it. The next 400K plus signatures were matched without real observation.”

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said the county is prepared for a recount, if possible.

“The law has changed in the state of Nevada a little bit on exactly how we are reimbursed for those costs. So candidates will need to pay up front for the cost for us to recount. But we’re prepared to do so,” Gloria said.

Nov. 16 is the deadline for Nevada to have their ballots counted and certified.

Trump did not concede the election after legacy news outlets called it for Democratic challenger Joe Biden last Saturday. Biden also claimed victory.

The Epoch Times will not call a winner for either candidate until the Electoral College certifies the victor and all legal challenges are exhausted.