The Trump campaign believes they have a strong case in Pennsylvania. Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said he thinks the latest lawsuit will “prevail.” Speaking on Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime,” he said Pennsylvania’s election was “unconstitutional.” The lawsuit claims that “almost every critical aspect” of the state’s election was “effectively shrouded in secrecy.” It said there were different standards of verification and transparency for mail-in and in-person voters. There was also different treatment of Republican and Democrat voters and poll watchers. Trump’s campaign says over 680,000 ballots were tabulated outside the view of GOP observers, who were entitled by law to review them. From NTD News