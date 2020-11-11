https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-campaign-senior-advisor-steve-cortes-statistical-case-joe-biden-election-win/
Steve Cortes posted an excellent video on Tuesday analyzing the improbable case against a Joe Biden election win.
Part 1
The statistical case against a Biden win.
Part 1 of 4: Turnout… pic.twitter.com/X0yC8F88fS
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 10, 2020
Part 2
The statistical case against a Biden win.
Part 2 of 4: Outperformance vs Obama pic.twitter.com/JsmsJuhFUr
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 10, 2020
Part 3
The statistical case against a Biden win
Part 3 of 4: “Biden-only” ballots pic.twitter.com/kIt60Xbjjr
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 10, 2020
Part 4
The statistical case against a Biden win
Part 4 of 4: Absence of Mail-In Ballot Vetting pic.twitter.com/H3jm2jEZdB
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 10, 2020