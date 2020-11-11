https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/525535-trump-supporter-charged-with-attacking-elderly-couple-over-political

Authorities in Minnesota jailed a self-identified supporter of President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE this week after he allegedly assaulted an elderly couple with a golf club because they were displaying a political sign.

The Star Tribune reported that 50-year-old Mark A. Ulsaker was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and assault of a police officer after the incident on Sunday.

According to the complaint, an elderly married couple was displaying a political sign of unknown content on the corner of a local highway Sunday after President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE was projected to win the 2020 presidential election over Trump.

While they were waving their sign, Ulsaker pulled up onto the sidewalk in his truck and began shouting vulgarities at them, according to the complaint. The report says the man then got out of his car and came up behind them swinging a golf club at the wife, 78, and the husband, 80. He also punched the man in the head, according to the paper.

Witnesses were able to give police officers Ulsaker’s license plate. Authorities used the information to follow Ulsaker to his home where he reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to hit an officer. One officer apparently injured his thumb in the arrest, but Ulsaker ultimately calmed down when a stun gun was brought out, according to the report.

When asked why he attacked the couple, Ulsaker said he was a “Trump supporter” angry at the couple’s political sign.

Ulsaker admitted to driving his truck onto the sidewalk toward the woman in an attempt to frighten her. According to his account, he made an obscene gesture, swung his golf club and kicked over their sign.

The incident comes after Trump has refused to concede defeat in the election, claiming, without evidence, that the contest was subject to widespread fraud. Trump supporters on Saturday began demonstrating in front of the Capitols in several states including Michigan and Arizona, chanting phrases like “stop the steal” and praying for the president.

As of Wednesday, Ulsaker remains in jail on $25,000 bond.

