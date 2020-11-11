https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/525469-trump-wins-alaska

President TrumpDonald John TrumpFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE has won the state of Alaska, adding to his electoral vote total despite losing the White House race.

CNN and NBC News projected Wednesday morning that the president would again take Alaska’s three Electoral College votes.

With 75 percent of expected ballots tallied, Trump led with nearly 57 percent of the vote, compared to 39 percent for now-President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFeds charge Staten Island man over threat to Schumer, FBI Pence cancels vacation in Florida: report Romney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet MORE.

Trump won Alaska in 2016 as well, defeating then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonRomney shoots down serving in Biden Cabinet Stacey Abrams tells Hillary Clinton she relaxed for 14 minutes after election Stacey Abrams: Fighting voter suppression ‘changed the trajectory of the nation’ MORE by double digits.

Although the state will add to the president’s overall vote total, he is still projected to fall short of the 270 electoral votes needed for a second term.

Biden, the Democratic nominee, was projected to clinch the needed votes over the weekend. The former vice president is projected to win with at least 279 Electoral College votes.

Trump, however, has not conceded.

Democrats had hoped to remain competitive in Alaska, which is known for its sharp independent streak, amid a national environment that they expected would be turning away from Trump.

But the president showed support throughout the continental U.S. Still, Trump lost a number of states that he won in 2016, including the crucial Rust Belt states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and he is trailing in Arizona and Georgia.

GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanSenate Republicans urge Trump to go all-in on Georgia Reinvesting in American leadership Democratic hopes on health care rest with Georgia Senate races MORE also was projected Wednesday to have won reelection. He defeated Al Gross, an independent who was backed by national Democrats.

Updated at 10:33 a.m.

