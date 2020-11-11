https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/twitter-facebook-washington-post-propagate-fake-claims-usps-recanting-election-fraud-allegations-no-fact-check-warnings/

Proving there is no low they won’t stoop to, the Washington Post published a fake story claiming that USPS whistleblower Richard Hopkins fabricated his statements about the voter fraud that he witnessed. Writers Shawn Boburg and Jacob Bogage were quickly debunked by Hopkins himself.

From the article:

A Pennsylvania postal worker whose claims have been cited by top Republicans as potential evidence of widespread voting irregularities admitted to U.S. Postal Service investigators that he fabricated the allegations, according to three officials briefed on the investigation and a statement from a House congressional committee. Richard Hopkins’s claim that a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day was cited by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) in a letter to the Justice Department calling for a federal investigation. Attorney General William P. Barr subsequently authorized federal prosecutors to open probes into credible allegations of voting irregularities and fraud before results are certified, a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy.

But on Monday, Hopkins, 32, told investigators from the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General that the allegations were not true, and he signed an affidavit recanting his claims, according to officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee tweeted late Tuesday that the “whistleblower completely RECANTED.”

This was news to Hopkins, who forwarded a video of himself looking at the article and quickly correcting the fake story, stating he did not recant:

Despite this being fake news, corrected by the source himself, other media outlets, such as the Daily Beast and Complex, latched onto the story and started propagating it. Tech giants Facebook and Twitter have not put any sort of “fact check” warning or a “This may contain disputed information” tag on any of these posts, as they often do for real news stories that they simply don’t like. In fact, Twitter piles on more fake information.

While there’s little hope for the far left media, perhaps the Washington Times and Washington Examiner will post corrections.

Meanwhile, James O’Keefe, posting factual information about the developing scandal, has warning tags put on his posts:

O’Keefe himself responded to the fake news:

Update your article to include Richard’s denial he recanted. If you don’t update with Richard’s denial, you’re violating journalism 101, but you’re also acting in willful disregard of the truth @jacobbogage. We have the entire interrogation tape, btwpic.twitter.com/8Rj5yWSljz — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 11, 2020

