Michigan state Senators Lana Theis and Tom Barrett, in a letter to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, called for an audit of the 2020 general election to be carried out before the election results are certified.

“It is our responsibility, as elected public servants, to assure the people of Michigan of the process’s integrity through complete transparency and the faithful investigation of any allegations of wrongdoing, fraud, or abuse,” the two Republican senators wrote in their letter to Benson, who is a Democrat.

The senators noted that there are affidavits that support the allegations listed in their letter.

