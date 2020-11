https://www.oann.com/uk-pms-top-adviser-dominic-cummings-staying-on-for-now-bbc/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-pms-top-adviser-dominic-cummings-staying-on-for-now-bbc

November 12, 2020

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings is not leaving for now, despite the departure of a close colleague, BBC reported on Thursday.

“Dominic Cummings is NOT following Lee Cain out Number 10 door – PM’s most senior advisor is staying on for now, despite departure of his close colleague, Mr Cain – understood to want to stay to work to combat coronavirus pandemic and in partic accelerate the mass testing programme”, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3ngdlmL.

Johnson’s director of communications Lee Cain had resigned on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

