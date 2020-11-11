https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelenskiy-hospitalized-due-coronavirus?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was hospitalized this week after contracting the novel coronavirus, a Ukrainian official said Thursday.

A Zelenskiy spokesperson said the president went to the hospital to better prevent the spread of the virus and downplayed the severity of the infection.

“He first went home, but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone,” the spokesperson said. “Nothing serious.”

Zelenskiy and three other top Ukrainian officials tested positive for the virus on Monday. The country reportedly has 500,865 virus cases and 9,145 related deaths.

On Wednesday, the president’s Cabinet voted to impose a national lockdown on weekends to slow the spread of the virus. Ukraine has had an increase in cases since October.

