https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5facc150e8e815112bc5c885
Manhattan real estate may be turning the corner. New rentals rose for the first time in over a year and sales activity has started to creep higher….
Fox News swept the top three spots in cable news on Tuesday, mounting a strong comeback victory after CNN had scored several primetime wins recently in the…
President Trump tweeted tonight one of the most important tweets of his Presidency. He has identified voter fraud related to Dominion voting machines. We’ve reported that there were numerous instance…
Rev. Franklin Graham honored the nation’s veterans and also observed that America “is under attack – attack from within.”…
There are a lot of Trump supporters who are very frustrated, even angry, with the silence of Attorney General Bill Barr in the wake of last Tuesday’s attempted Democrat heist of the Presidential elect…