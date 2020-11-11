https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/11/utterly-embarrassing-pete-hegseth-blasts-minneapolis-leaders-amid-their-scramble-to-stop-defund-the-police-backfire/

The Minneapolis mayor and city council promised to “end policing as we know it” after riots and protests after the death of George Floyd, and they actually followed through on those promises. How’s that working out for them?

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth blasted the Minneapolis progressives for several reasons:

The “leaders” in Minneapolis deserved every ounce of that and then some.

Crime is not only on the rise because of those activist clowns disguised as political leaders, but it’s exploding:

