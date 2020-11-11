https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/11/utterly-embarrassing-pete-hegseth-blasts-minneapolis-leaders-amid-their-scramble-to-stop-defund-the-police-backfire/

The Minneapolis mayor and city council promised to “end policing as we know it” after riots and protests after the death of George Floyd, and they actually followed through on those promises. How’s that working out for them?

Refund the police? Minneapolis starts begging for outside resources https://t.co/3OU4XKkrqT pic.twitter.com/IfZEwUdZH1 — HotAir.com (@hotairblog) November 10, 2020

Minneapolis police chief pleads for funding to bring in outside law enforcement https://t.co/qtBdFoDmcO pic.twitter.com/GZkKrxTmm7 — The Hill (@thehill) November 11, 2020

Minneapolis wants to draft in extra cops to help fight wave of violent crime after dozens quit https://t.co/61KOD9fVtx pic.twitter.com/4I35Ne66uC — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 10, 2020

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth blasted the Minneapolis progressives for several reasons:

“Utterly embarrassing, utterly predictable”: @PeteHegseth slams Minneapolis mayor after a Minneapolis committee approves extra police funding after spike in crime. @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/NXatwmI8GN — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) November 11, 2020

The “leaders” in Minneapolis deserved every ounce of that and then some.

I mean, I’m SHOCKED. Just SHOCKED that there would be a spike in crime. Who would have ever thought that? — * (@AZGrizFan) November 11, 2020

Defund the police 🤣🤣🤣. That aged well. — JR Ewing (@JREwing911) November 11, 2020

The Birthplace of Defund the Police. How is that working out for them. Don’t fall for false narratives. Be smarter. #DefundThePolice #USA https://t.co/0vEcOT5Xxi — Michael Boyne (@MBoyne71) November 11, 2020

Crime is not only on the rise because of those activist clowns disguised as political leaders, but it’s exploding:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

