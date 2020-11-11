https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-viral-chicago-gang-video-is-actually-3-weeks-old/

I’m not going to name the conservative site — But this video is being heavily promoted this evening and is mislabeled. This is actually a Latin Kings gang altercation in Chicago from 3 weeks ago. The footage is still disturbing, but it’s important to note the context and date.

Both sides are gang members. These are not innocent civilian Trump supporters.

It’s still difficult to watch.

Here’s the version running today — Notice above that the video is actually from 21 days ago.