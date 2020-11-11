https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-viral-chicago-gang-video-is-actually-3-weeks-old/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
LATIN KINGS CAUGHT IN THE WRONG HOOD😳 #Chicago #ChicagoScanner #spotnews #Mexico #news #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/eWEviidb3L
— chicagostreetnewz☁️ (@chicagostreetn1) October 21, 2020
I’m not going to name the conservative site — But this video is being heavily promoted this evening and is mislabeled. This is actually a Latin Kings gang altercation in Chicago from 3 weeks ago. The footage is still disturbing, but it’s important to note the context and date.
Both sides are gang members. These are not innocent civilian Trump supporters.
It’s still difficult to watch.
Here’s the version running today — Notice above that the video is actually from 21 days ago.
“FUCK TRUMP BITCH, SHUT THE FUCK UP BITCH”
Black man in Chicago beats up women while they light a car on fire with her husband inside of it 🔥🔥🔥
She says “I just want to help my husband”. This is the unity. They’re calling for!! 🤨 pic.twitter.com/tmSWKHi12s
— mark🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@JohnjoL20) November 11, 2020