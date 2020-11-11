https://hannity.com/media-room/vp-pence-we-gather-on-veterans-day-to-pay-a-debt-of-gratitude-to-those-who-answered-the-call/

AMERICAN HERO: Macron Thanks World War II Veteran in Emotional Speech

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.25.18

French President Emmanuel Macron honored American World War II veterans during an emotional speech before both Houses of Congress Wednesday, saying “On behalf of France, thank you.”

Macron addressed the US lawmakers during his official state visit to Washington this week, noting the attendance of Robert Jackson, a veteran of the Second World War.

Macron: “We are very honored by the presence today of Robert Jackson a World War II veteran… Sir, on behalf of France, thank you” pic.twitter.com/H9IMwigTqf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 25, 2018

“Since 1776, we, the American and French people, have had a rendezvous with freedom. And with it comes sacrifices. That is why we are very honored by the presence today of Robert Jackson a World War II veteran. Robert took part in the D-Dday landing. He fought for our freedom 74 years ago. Sir, on behalf of France, thank you. I bow to your courage and your devotion,” Macron said.

The European leader also thanked American poet Alan Seeger who enlisted in the French army to help the ally nation during the first World War.

“This young American would fight and die on Independence Day … not far from my home town after having written these words, ‘I had a rendezvous with death,” said Macron.

