Glenn Beck has had enough of exposing scandal after scandal, just for everyone to look the other way: Benghazi, Hillary Clinton’s emails, Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine and China … the list goes on, but no consequences are ever paid. So while the mainstream media has called the election for Joe Biden, and insists no one can question it, Glenn gives a rallying cry to conservatives.

Many of the over 71 million people who voted for President Trump are split between frustration and an urge to do something. The multiple allegations of election fraud are largely out of our hands, and Donald Trump’s legal team must be allowed to go through the process to ensure our voting systems are fair.

But that doesn’t mean we have to sit on our hands. There is an urgent need to focus on the ongoing Senate races. Glenn has warned us of the Left’s radical plans should they sweep this election, and the wolves are already descending on Georgia.

On his Wednesday night special tonight, Glenn reveals the desperate measures they’re taking to win two Georgia runoff races in January and claim the Senate. Senator Mike Lee joins to warn what will happen to the country if Chuck Schumer becomes Senate majority leader and why we must have a transparent process so that Americans can trust the final count.

Later, Glenn reveals a new project for Americans who are not ready to roll over and let the Marxists win the battle for our country.

