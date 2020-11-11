https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-joe-biden-taunts-president-trump-not-conceding-video/

Joe Biden gave a speech about healthcare in which he touted President Trump’s refusal to concede as an ’embarrassment’ to the country

One reporter asked, “What do you say to the Americans that are anxious over the fact that President Trump has yet to concede and what that might mean for the country?”

Biden responded, “Well, um, I just think it’s an embarrassment, um, quite frankly. Uh. The only thing that, uh, how can I say this, uh, tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy. I think that, uh, I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring. And,uh, but I think at the end of the day, you know, it’s all going to come to fruition on January 20th. And between now and then, my hope and expectation is that the American people do know, do understand that there has been a transition, even among Republicans who are people who voted for the president.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden took questions from reporters for the first time since the media declared him ‘President-Elect’ in which he taunted President Trump’s refusal to concede as an ’embarrassment to the country.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Open Records Request Finds NO INVOICES OR WORK ORDERS on Reported Election Day Water Main Break in Atlanta — Here’s What We Found…

Biden told viewers that his team is going ahead with transitioning despite multiple pending lawsuits.

Biden said, “We are already beginning the transition, we’re well underway and the ability for the administration in any way by failing to recognize our win does not change the dynamic and what we’re able to do. We’ve announced yesterday, as you know, the health group will be put together today. We’re going to be going moving along in a consistent manner, putting together our administration, the White House, and reviewing who we’re going to pick for cabinet positions. And nothing’s going to stop that. And so I’m confident that the fact that they’re not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our plan and what we’re able to do between now and January 20th.”

Biden stated that he hadn’t spoken to Senator McConnell and he accused Republicans of being intimidated by President Trump.

Biden continued, “I haven’t had a chance to speak to Mitch [McConnell]. My expectation is that I will do that in the not too distant future. I think that the whole Republican Party has been put in a position with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president. But there’s only one president at a time. He’s president. We’re going to have the Electoral College. We’ll be making their judgment in December. It’ll be announced in early January.”

Click below to watch!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

