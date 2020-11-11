https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-mcconnell-trolls-when-asked-if-there-was-fraud-in-his-senate-race

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cracked a joke during a press conference Tuesday when a reporter asked him if there was any fraud in the election that he won last week.

A reporter asked, “Was there any fraud in your Senate race or any Senate race that you know of?

“I don’t know,” McConnell responded, adding, “At the risk of bragging, it wasn’t very close.”

The room erupted in laughter.

WATCH:

REPORTER: “Was there any fraud in your Senate race?” MCCONELL: “I don’t know. At the risk of bragging, it wasn’t very close.” pic.twitter.com/MFuJ1cj3ta — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020

McConnell defeated his opponent, Democrat Amy McGrath, by a nearly 20-point margin in a race that the national news media hyped.

The Center for Responsive Politics highlighted how Democratic Senate candidates raised staggering amounts of cash, only to lose to Republicans in key races across the country:

Democrats hoped a rising tide could lift their challengers in red states. Polls showed close races, even in states like South Carolina and Kansas, that forced GOP groups to invest in deep-red areas. Such results never emerged, and Democratic donors who gave record-breaking amounts of money to those Senate candidates were left empty-handed. In South Carolina, Democrat Jaime Harrison raised nearly $108 million, an all-time record, but is losing by 14 points to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) with 91 percent of the vote reported. Harrison outraised Graham by $35 million through mid-October, a fact that caused Graham to plead for donations on-air, and prompted super PACs to spend $32 million backing him. When all was said and done, the race wasn’t particularly close. … In Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) cruised to a comfortable victory, unfazed by the $88 million raised by his Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath. That’s the second most money any Senate candidate has raised in a single cycle, behind Harrison. But McConnell won easily, collecting over 58 percent of the vote with most ballots counted. … Democrats also had the money advantage in Iowa, but the race was called for Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) Tuesday night. Democrat Theresa Greenfield raised $47 million — a stunning haul for an Iowan who was bolstered by out-of-state money — more than double that of Ernst. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recruited Greenfield to run, and his super PAC, Senate Majority PAC, poured $41 million into the race. All in all, outside groups spent $97 million backing Greenfield, and $74 million boosting Ernst. Not only did Democrats outraise and outspend their opponents in these losses, but they were also boosted by larger number of outside money from groups such as super PACs and “dark money” groups. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock received $59 million in outside help from Democratic groups, while Steve Daines (R-Mont.) was bolstered by just $48 million. That’s after Bullock outraised Daines $43 million to $27 million. Daines leads by 7 points with 90 percent reporting. Perhaps the largest money discrepancy came in Kansas. Democrat Barbara Bollier raised roughly four times more money than the eventual winner, Republican Roger Marshall. GOP insiders were alarmed by Marshall’s poor fundraising, prompting conservative groups to pour $31 million into the general election, outspending liberal groups.

