https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-rnc-chair-ronna-mcdaniel-says-500-sworn-affidavits-11000-incidents-voter-fraud/

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel says that she has 500 sworn affidavits that allege 11,000 incidents of voter fraud.

McDaniel discussed some of the incidents during an appearance on Hannity on Tuesday evening.

Ronna McDaniel on Fox News. “People across this country deserve to have faith in our election system and that’s why the RNC is going to peruse this to the very end”#Hannity @GOPChairwoman pic.twitter.com/6GnrstGXK9 — News Addict (@addicted2newz) November 11, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Analysis of Election Night Data from All States Shows MILLIONS OF VOTES Either Switched from President Trump to Biden or Were Lost — Using Dominion and Other Systems

WATCH: @kayleighmcenany runs through the shocking allegations of voter irregularities revealed in 234 pages of signed and sworn affidavits. “These are real and anyone who cares about transparency and integrity of the system should want this to proceed to the discovery phase.” pic.twitter.com/hesu7C9y77 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 11, 2020

Among the signed and sworn affidavits is one from a person in Wayne County, Michigan that alleges 60 percent of a batch of ballots had the same signature on them. One woman said that her dead son apparently voted. Another said that they saw 35 ballots counted despite not being cast by registered voters.

Yet another said that they saw 50 ballots counted multiple times in a tabulation machine.

“It’s been rigged from the beginning,” McDaniel told Hannity, “rigged from the laws that were being passed in the name of COVID to create a porous election, rigged in the sense that they kicked Republicans out of poll watching and observing… and now you have a media that’s rigging it again by saying we’re not going to even listen to these stories.”

“That’s why the RNC is going to pursue this to the very end,” McDaniel continued. “We can never let this happen again…. These men and women matter their voices will be heard.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

