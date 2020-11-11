https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/when-tucker-attacked-his-own-network/

Here is the rest of Tucker’s segment where he talks about the evidence that has been presented of voter fraud in this election. pic.twitter.com/oOIM2hp3Tv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020

These two clips are the meat of Tucker’s opening hit from last night. This is just good work.

‘You can’t just cut away from coverage you don’t like’ is aimed directly at Neil Cavuto, and the rest is rebuke of Fox News and all media for declaring Biden the winner while ignoring egregious, dispiriting fraud at every turn.