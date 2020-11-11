https://www.dailywire.com/news/while-questions-swirl-about-2020-election-mainstream-media-reports-on-biden-bringing-dogs-to-white-house

Unlike a lot of media outlets, Real Clear Politics (RCP), a well-respected political website that covers elections like few other news outlets, has not yet called the race for Joe Biden.

In its most recent posting on its “2020 Election – President” page, the site puts the Electoral College Count at Biden 259, President Donald Trump at 217. Still undecided, RCP says, are Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona — where Biden leads by just 12,813 votes out of more than 2.3 million ballots cast.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has filed numerous lawsuits, not only in those states but others where the margin was razor thin, like Wisconsin (20,540) and Nevada (36,726).

But the mainstream media is focused on — Biden’s dogs.

“Biden’s bringing the big dogs to the White House — German shepherds Champ and Major,” NBC News reported.

“President-elect Joe Biden is facing the prospect of a divided Congress when he takes office in January — but he’ll have some loyal friends in the White House,” the network reported. “After four years of no first pet at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. — the longest such stretch in well over a century — Biden and his wife will move in with a pair of German shepherds, Champ and Major.”

The network used the story to take another shot at Trump, saying he “had been the first president to forgo an animal companion in the White House since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s, according to the Presidential Pet Museum. He said in 2019 he’d ‘feel a little phony’ walking a dog on the White House lawn.”

Said The Washington Post: “Dogs are returning to the White House: Biden’s German shepherds, including the first shelter pup.”

"A longtime presence in the federal government, Biden took the famous line literally: If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. Now, his two German shepherds, Champ and Major, are expected to join the president-elect and Jill Biden at the White House following his inauguration in January," wrote the Post. "At 12 years old, Champ is the elder of the pair, while 2-year-old Major, who will become the first shelter dog to live at the White House, was adopted a few months before Biden announced his latest run for the presidency. The German shepherds will fill an empty role at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.: President Trump was the first occupant in more than a century not to own a pet of some kind." The Daily Wire is one of America's fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

