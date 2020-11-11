https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-is-anyone-defending-gina-haspel/
About The Author
Related Posts
Sundance — This smells like winning…
October 27, 2020
Who are the Proud Boys? (excellent)…
October 3, 2020
Oregon state fire marshal abruptly resigns…
September 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy