(ISRAEL HAYOM) — The second season of a US-produced TV series about Jesus has begun filming in Utah.
“The Chosen,” produced by LDS Motion Picture Studio, made history by becoming the largest crowd-funded media project of all time, having raised over $20 million.
Season 2 explores the building of Jesus’ group of disciples and the personal and interpersonal ups and downs of his growing notoriety as they take their ministry on the road.