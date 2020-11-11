https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/utah-standing-israel-season-2-chosen-now-shooting/

(ISRAEL HAYOM) — The second season of a US-produced TV series about Jesus has begun filming in Utah.

“The Chosen,” produced by LDS Motion Picture Studio, made history by becoming the largest crowd-funded media project of all time, having raised over $20 million.

Season 2 explores the building of Jesus’ group of disciples and the personal and interpersonal ups and downs of his growing notoriety as they take their ministry on the road.

