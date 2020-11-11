https://www.oann.com/youtube-outage-affects-250000-users-says-fixing-error-on-platform/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=youtube-outage-affects-250000-users-says-fixing-error-on-platform

November 12, 2020

(Reuters) – YouTube said late on Wednesday it was fixing an error, which outage monitoring website Downdetector.com said affected about 250,000 users.

“Our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” YouTube tweeted.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

