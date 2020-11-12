https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/55-magnitude-earthquake-shakes-nevada-friday-morning?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An 5.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Nevada on Friday morning near the city of Mina, 160 miles southeast of Reno.

The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks nearby and was felt in neighboring California. Reports say the quake was felt from Las Vegas to Sacramento at 1:13 a.m. Although it was a strong earthquake, no immediate reports of damage have been reported.

“It broke in an area that’s not that populated,” Dr. Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory told SFGATE.

Nevada is the third most seismically active earthquake state, and in May experienced a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, the state’s biggest earthquake in 66 years. The state’s record earthquake was 7.3 magnitude in 1915.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

