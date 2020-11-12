https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/6-us-troops-dead-helicopter-crash-egypt/

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – Six American troops are dead on Thursday along with two international officials in a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crash off the coast of Egypt.

International peacekeeping mission Multinational Force and Observers confirmed the crash in a statement on Thursday, saying “eight uniformed MFO members were killed; six U.S. citizens, one French, and one Czech.”

One member of the force survived and was evacuated, MFO said.

