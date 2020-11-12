https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/dominion-dem-donors/

The company in question, Dominion Voting Systems, improperly counted ballots to create a fraudulent win for Joe Biden in Antrim County, Michigan and caused several other “glitches” that required extended voting hours and delayed results.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, however, reveal the company is overwhelmingly staffed by Democratic donors – perhaps contributing to the explanation as to how the machines malfunctioned exclusively to Biden’s benefit.

FEC Records.

From 2014 to 2020, nine individuals who list “Dominion Voting” or “Dominion Voting Systems” as their employer contributed money to national political campaigns, including the 2020 presidential election. Totaling 96 donations, the sum between employees amounts to $1,241.15.

Employees positions span the entirety of the voting system’s process from set-up to tabulation, including software developers, network engineers, software production specialists, and implementation managers.

Of the 96 donations, 92 in total – or 95.8 percent – went to Democratic candidate, predominantly via ActBlue. This means that of the $1,241.15, a total of $1,154.90 went to boost Democrats.

One donation, for example, from a Dominion software developer went to MoveOn.org – a leftist political action committee the describes itself as a “pillar” and “at the forefront” of the anti-Trump “resistance” movement.

In contrast, just four donations – equivalent to $86.25 – over the six-year period went to Republican candidates, specifically President Trump.

Dominion has also employed a host of Democratic party-linked lobbyists to assist on issues including “monitor[ing] federal legislation” and “issues related to election security.” For example, a former Chief of Staff for Nancy Pelosi and a director of vote protection for Obama’s 2012 campaign are currently retained by the voting company.

President Trump also raised red flags about the company’s potential to have swayed the 2020 election on Twitter:

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

