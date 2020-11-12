https://thehill.com/homenews/news/525754-alaska-rep-don-young-positive-for-covid-19

Rep. Don YoungDonald (Don) Edwin YoungAlaska Republican Don Young wins reelection House GOP lawmaker: Biden should be recognized as president-elect Alaska Senate race sees cash surge in final stretch MORE (R), Alaska’s only congressman and the longest-serving member of the lower chamber, shared on Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska,” Young tweeted Thursday afternoon.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska. — Rep. Don Young (@repdonyoung) November 12, 2020

The 87-year-old lawmaker is at high risk for experiencing severe symptoms of COVID-19 and other medical complications from the virus due to his age. Young is the oldest current member of Congress.

According to The New York Times coronavirus tracker, Alaska has reported more than 21,000 total cases of COVID-19 and more than 90 deaths.

Last week the state broke its record for most cases reported in a day when 601 cases were reported Nov. 7.

Young recently won reelection after defeating independent opponent Alyse Galvin a second time. Young was first elected to Congress in 1973 during a special election when the previous lawmaker, Rep. Nick Begich (D), was declared dead after a plane crash.

