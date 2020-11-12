https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/12/and-hed-know-mollie-hemingway-blasts-bidens-chief-of-staff-pick-ron-klain-for-oh-so-very-telling-tweet-on-cheating-from-2014/
This Vox story from July 14, 2014 is oddly relevant for what we’re seeing right now with the 2020 election.
Even back THEN, 68% of Americans thought elections were rigged.
Huh.
Wonder if that’s even higher now? *we bet it is*
68% of Americans think elections are rigged. http://t.co/duqMRiV8x9
— Vox (@voxdotcom) July 15, 2014
Interesting, right?
You know what’s even more interseting?
Ron Klain, the guy Biden has chosen for his Chief of State, saying elections ARE rigged.
.@voxdotcom That’s because they are.
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) July 15, 2014
Huh.
This looks really bad.
But let’s be honest, if anyone knows about cheating it’s Democrats.
Mollie Hemingway chimed in:
Interesting 2014 tweet from Biden’s pick for chief of staff, saying of a report that 68% of Americans think elections are rigged — “That’s because they are.” https://t.co/B7xeUJJKAm
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 12, 2020
Things that make you go hmmm.
Joe Biden’s chief of staff pick said elections are rigged. pic.twitter.com/NehmhPAJBZ
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 12, 2020
Oh, are they, Ron?
Tell us more.
We’re all ears.
The internet is forever
— SpyGate is real (@SpyGateIsReal) November 12, 2020
Ain’t it though?
America has a corruption problem. 🙈🙈🙈🙈
— T.D. Productions (@TDProductions2) November 12, 2020
Fair.
He’s probably right.
— K (@sclyde78) November 12, 2020
And he’d know, right?
I’m sure he’d know. We should take his word for it
— Ian (@ianjcutts) November 12, 2020
Absolutely.
***
