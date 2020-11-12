https://www.dailywire.com/news/andrew-cuomo-boasts-he-would-have-decked-trump-megyn-kelly-ok-tough-guy-interview-janice-dean

This week, former Fox News anchor and current podcast host Megyn Kelly went to war with the Cuomo brothers: Chris, a CNN news anchor, and Andrew, the Democratic governor of New York.

The battle began when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday after he had claimed victory in the presidential election, “A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America.”

A nation united. A nation strengthened. A nation healed. The United States of America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

Kelly, pointing out that the polarization among Americans is as fierce as its ever been and Biden’s claim didn’t suddenly heal the gaping wounds, fired back, “Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year.”

Written like a man who’s been in his basement for a year. https://t.co/bnP5pwprDj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

That prompted Jon Favreau, the former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama, to resort to name-calling, tweeting, “You are truly pathetic.”

You are truly pathetic — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 8, 2020

Kelly fired back: “You have zero understanding of the mood of 70 million Americans who have been unfairly attacked relentlessly for the past four years as awful ppl just for supporting their president.”

You have zero understanding of the mood of 70 million Americans who have been unfairly attacked relentlessly for the past four years as awful ppl just for supporting their president. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 8, 2020

That triggered an actor to issue a tweet in which he pretended to be a Trump supporter in order to mock Kelly; the tweet was retweeted by Chris Cuomo.

Kelly blasted, “This is perfect. In an attempt to support my claim that Biden’s pronouncement of ‘unity’ & ‘healing’ was not realistic, that we are too divided, this actor (shock: he hates Republicans) decides to mock the reasons Rs aren’t feeling so chummy. Thanks for making my point!”

This is perfect. In an attempt to support my claim that Biden’s pronouncement of “unity” & “healing” was not realistic, that we are too divided, this actor (shock: he hates Republicans) decides to mock the reasons Rs aren’t feeling so chummy. Thanks for making my point! https://t.co/kIhtXuly1e — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 9, 2020

For those confused, Chris Cuomo retweeted that little acting tweet – wanted me to see it – and thankfully I did! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 9, 2020

She added, “For those confused, Chris Cuomo retweeted that little acting tweet – wanted me to see it – and thankfully I did!” Kelly made the comment while retweeting a post by Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean.

Dean’s husband tragically lost both his parents, residents of assisted living facilities or nursing homes in New York to COVID-19, and slammed Andrew Cuomo’s new book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic,” tweeting: “Profiting on the deaths of over 30,000 New Yorkers,” to interject, “Chris Cuomo never wears masks and lied about being quarantined. Also joked about coronavirus with his brother while thousands died in nursing homes.”

Chris Cuomo never wears masks and lied about being quarantined. Also joked about coronavirus with his brother while thousands died in nursing homes. https://t.co/xxRSW2tZ23 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 9, 2020

On Monday, Andrew Cuomo appeared on “The Howard Stern Show,” ostensibly to promote his new book. Cuomo proceeded to threaten President Trump, saying, “I bit my tongue so many times I have tongue scars. Here’s the trick, Howard. I want to speak to the better angels. I want to lift people up and I want to show Trump for what he is by opposition. I also had the practical situation: I needed him to help New York. That was my job. If I wasn’t Governor of New York, I would’ve decked him. Period. He was attacking me. He was attacking my family. He was anti-Italian. He was every nasty thing,” as Mediaite reported.

Kelly seized the opportunity, swiping back, “Oh! Tough guy! How about you do an interview w/@Janice Dean to prove it? She’s so sweet — even wrote a book called ‘Mostly Sunny’ — what’s there to fear?”

Oh! Tough guy!! How about you do an interview w/⁦@JaniceDean⁩ to prove it? She’s so sweet – even wrote a book called “Mostly Sunny” – what’s there to fear? https://t.co/2rG61cnOfo — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 10, 2020

