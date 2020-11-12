https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/11/12/another-flipped-seat-democrat-max-rose-concedes-new-yorks-11th-congressional-district/

The slowest states in the country to count votes for uncalled House seats have been California and New York. Of the two, New York seems to be doing the worst. There are currently 15 uncalled races nationwide and 9 of those are in New York. But as of a short time ago, one of those races is now over. Democratic Rep. Max Rose has conceded his race in New York’s 11th congressional district.

Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., conceded to Republican Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis, pledging in a statement on Thursday to work toward a “smooth transition” of power. “As we continue to count every ballot and are on track to dramatically narrow the gap by tens of thousands of votes to a 4-5 point margin, it is now clear that we will fall short of 50.1%,” Rose said.

The NY Times reports that Rose struggled after attending a BLM march which led to accusations that he supported defunding the police:

In June, Mr. Rose attended a demonstration in Staten Island to protest the death of George Floyd. His participation became a focal point of Ms. Malliotakis’s campaign, enabling her to accuse Mr. Rose of being a supporter of efforts to defund the police… “This city has seen a significant shift to the left that’s made a lot of people uncomfortable in our community,” she said in an interview the day after Election Day. “I will be a voice that will provide a different perspective, and that’s where you get good policy — when you have a debate and hopefully end up somewhere in the middle.” She spent her campaign tying Mr. Rose to his more progressive peers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mayor de Blasio.

Looking back on some of Malliotakis’ campaign ads, her focus was on changes happening in New York City including bail reform, closing Rikers and big cuts to the NYPD budget. She successfully connected Max Rose to those efforts by tying him to Mayor de Blasio. Here’s one of her ads:

The NY Times has reported the story but hasn’t updated it’s House map yet. Malliotakis’ win is the 10th flipped seat for the GOP. Democrats have managed to flip 3 seats so that puts Republicans at +7 overall. Republican women in particular are getting it done this year.

One last thing. The NY Times just un-called a House race in New Jersey. This race was called a week ago and I can confirm that, as of this morning, the NY Times showed it as a Democratic win. Now it’s back to being too close to call:

The NY Times just un-called NJ-7. Tom Kean Jr. is rapidly closing the gap on the incumbent. pic.twitter.com/8c9i2BXMBz — Kyle Sammin (@KyleSammin) November 12, 2020

The incumbent Democrat is still leading by about 6,200 votes with 92% of the vote counted. It looks like this is going to be another close one. And there are still several more potential GOP pickups that haven’t been called yet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

