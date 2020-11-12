https://hannity.com/media-room/aoc-in-trouble-new-york-dem-leader-rips-ocasio-cortez-after-rough-election-night/

“In a Sunday interview with the Yahoo News podcast ‘Skullduggery ,’ the freshman New York congresswoman explained why she is endorsing a boycott of the paper organized by local Yemeni-American bodega owners, calling the Post’s attack on her friend Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘beyond the pale,’” adds the author.

“While President Trump repeatedly attacks the New York Times and other purveyors of ‘fake news,’ New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is targeting her own media foe: the New York Post,” reports Yahoo News.

Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with the NY Post this week; supporting a national boycott against her hometown paper after they posted a fierce response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 remarks.

AOC ERUPTS: Ocasio-Cortez Claims Social Media Companies Rely on ‘White Supremacists’ to be ‘Successful’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her ongoing feud with Facebook Thursday; saying the social media platform relies on “white supremacists” to be “successful.”

“Zuckerberg is not worried about being bullied by Trump. He is worried that Facebook’s PR operation is falling apart as it’s exposed that their platform relies on white supremacists & disinformation peddlers to be successful. They aren’t ignoring them. They’re protecting them,” posted AOC on social media.

Ocasio-Cortez ripped the White House’s use of a standard labor index this week; saying ‘Human Capital Stock’ is “an ugly term with an ugly history.”

“Human Capital Stock. An ugly term w ugly history, but for many powerful ppl it‘s their most honest view of workers: human stock. By their logic, the moment a person stops being useful to profit motive (retirement, health, etc) they are a liability. That’s the system we live in,” posted AOC on social media.

