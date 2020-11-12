https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/aoc-targets-joe-manchin-commie-death-stare-fellow-dem-rips-progressive-movements-crazy-socialist-agenda-call-defund-police/

There is a saying that ‘when you throw a rock at a pack of dogs, the dog who howls is the one you hit.’ Well, moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) threw a big ol’ rock at The Squad progressive wing of the Democrat Party and got a big response by Squad leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Manchin tweeted out his commentary Wednesday evening to an interview he did with Salena Zito published in the Washington Examiner, saying, “Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans’ jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police.”

Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans’ jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police. https://t.co/EIFHX5OQ37 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 11, 2020

AOC posted a silent response Thursday afternoon of just a photo of herself staring daggers at Manchin from behind as he applauded President Trump at the 2019 State of the Union address. The message was clear: The commie queen of the Democrats is coming for Manchin.

Manchin is a 73-year-old former two-term West Virginia governor who has won three straight Senate races, including one to finish the term of the late Sen. Robert Byrd (D-WV). Manchin has served in the Senate since November 2010, winning reelection in 2018 in his increasingly red state.

Ocasio-Cortez is 31-year-old former bartender and a freshman congresswoman who just won reelection in a safe far left district in New York City.

