https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/12/aocs-strategy-for-delivering-voter-suppressed-georgia-to-dems-is-pretty-much-an-in-kind-contribution-to-perdue-and-loeffler-video/

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a United States Representative, but her true calling is motivating the masses.

Amazingly, she somehow manages to do both, as evidenced by her “grassroots” campaign to ensure that Georgia’s next two U.S. Senators are Democrats:

Georgia isn’t a red state. It’s a voter-suppressed state. Last night #TeamAOC mobilized to raise $100k *directly* to grassroots orgs @fairfightaction, @NewGAProject,& more. Time to charge forward & support the folks leading the way. Let’s kick it up: https://t.co/w1F2d7pUFV pic.twitter.com/bqWA8p84xj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 12, 2020

First of all:

No Twitter fact check on this…odd https://t.co/eTpcN9ThJK — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 12, 2020

Yeah, we’d definitely like to see her work here. Claiming that Georgia is “a voter-suppressed state” is a pretty serious charge and as far as we can tell, AOC has not presented any supporting evidence, so you’d think this would merit at least a “this claim is disputed” warning from Twitter. But AOC’s politics are Twitter’s politics, so she can say whatever she wants.

Not that that will ultimately help her cause, though. Because no one is more capable of exposing AOC as the woefully self-deluded clown she is than AOC herself.

AOC: I’m going to do everything in my power to help defeat Republicans in Georgia’s Senate runoffs in order to secure Democratic majorities that “don’t have to negotiate” with the GOP. https://t.co/BTNPqxOMw1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 12, 2020

Watch (via Townhall; starts around the 2:48 mark):







Find you someone who loves you as much as AOC loves “helping” the Democrats.

I’ll keep repeating this – AOC’s strength in some areas is her weakness in others. Her base is energized by her being this uncompromising, but it’s not always beneficial to be that way if you want to get stuff done in politics. https://t.co/rdkA30XJzd — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 12, 2020

In-kind contribution to Perdue and Loeffler https://t.co/QUTmmq9cxS — Juice (@The_Loose_Juice) November 12, 2020

This makes for a wonderful GOP ad for those elections. — Americano (@RonaldR90628346) November 12, 2020

This is so much more valuable to us than it is to Democrats. Thank you @aoc https://t.co/Se2roUdbKq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 12, 2020

AOC has indeed been a blessing to the GOP.

Still, though, it’s better not to give her the satisfaction of thinking that she can get away with this stuff.

AOC & the Squad are doing everything they can to flip Georgia. They know @ReverendWarnock & @ossoff will champion their socialist agenda and destroy our country. Help @perduesenate and me fight back: https://t.co/q92O3Djth7 #gapol #gasen https://t.co/IHNy5eGf9k — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 12, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

