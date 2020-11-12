https://www.dailywire.com/news/arizona-dem-secretary-of-state-called-trump-supporters-neo-nazis-james-woods-fires-recuse-yourself

As Arizona continues its effort to count all the legal votes cast in the presidential election, on Thursday, actor James Woods took note of the anti-Trump history of Arizona’s Secretary of State, Democrat Katie Hobbs. Woods noted that in August 2017, Hobbs tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans.”

Woods blasted Hobbs on Twitter, writing, “This woman is calling every Trump voter a ‘Nazi.’ As Arizona’s Secretary of State, she will be in charge of any recount. Should she not recuse herself after vocally dismissing half the electorate in her state?”

This woman is calling every Trump voter a “Nazi.” As Arizona’s Secretary of State, she will be in charge of any recount. Should she not recuse herself after vocally dismissing half the electorate in her state? pic.twitter.com/i7EMngdeiR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 12, 2020

On Monday, Arizona GOP state senator Karen Fann, who began serving as the president of the Arizona senate in 2019, wrote a letter to Hobbs in which she stated:

This election cycle has been one of the most contentious in the history of Arizona and the Nation. Election campaigns at all levels have engendered tremendous conflict and controversy. Under the circumstances, it is not surprising that serious allegations of fraud and corruption in the election process have been raised by various parties. It appears that these allegations will linger indefinitely and may cause substantial damage to the credibility of our democratic processes if something isn’t done to alleviate claims that the election was conducted unfairly, if not fraudulently. To properly analyze the many claims that have been made, I believe it is imperative that you, as the chief election officer of the State, make available all data and the logic and accuracy tests to independent expert evaluation. Assuming the allegations of fraud are without merit, an independent analysis would help to restore credibility and hopefully end the current controversy over fairness in the election process in Arizona. To be clear, I am not claiming that fraud was involved in Arizona’s election, but many others are making that claim. I believe it is imperative that we do everything we can to satisfy Arizonans that their votes were lawfully counted and the election was completely legitimate.

On Tuesday, as KTAR reported, Hobbs responded and rejected the request, writing:

I respectfully decline your request to push aside the work that remains to be done to ensure an orderly completion of this election and instead launch and fund with taxpayer dollars a boundless “independent” evaluation of “all data related to the tabulation of votes in the 2020 General Election.”

Hobbs concluded, “To be clear, there is no ‘current controversy’ regarding elections in Arizona, outside of theories floated by those seeking to undermine our democratic process for political gain. Elected officials should work to build, rather than damage, public confidence in our system. As we’ve seen in recent days, even efforts ostensibly aimed at knocking down misinformation can actually amplify it. The administration of the 2020 election has been, by all measures, a rousing success in Arizona — despite the unprecedented challenges that confronted our state and county election officials.”

