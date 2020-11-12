https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/arizona-secretary-state-charge-certifying-election-results-called-trump-supporters-neo-nazis/

Katie Hobbs

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs previously called Trump supporters “Neo-Nazis.”

Hobbs is in charge of certifying Arizona’s election results.

“President Trump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being POTUS for all Americans,” Hobbs said in a 2017 tweet.

Screenshot in case of deletion:

Recall, Fox News called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night while people were still standing in line to vote.

The race in Arizona is very tight and will likely go to a recount.

President Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Arizona this week demanding a hand count of ballots it says were incorrectly counted.

