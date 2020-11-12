https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/12/arizona-secretary-of-state-who-will-certify-election-results-tweeted-about-donald-trump-pandering-to-his-neo-nazi-base/

OK, so, to be perfectly clear, we’re not suggesting that Donald Trump received more votes in Arizona than Joe Biden. We don’t have access to the ballots and can’t count them for ourselves.

That said, this 2017 tweet from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs doesn’t necessarily inspire confidence in her impartiality when it comes to certifying the results of the presidential election:

.@realDonaldTrump has made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

Not a great look here.

Madame Secretary your bias is showing. — Kelly Nash🎙️ (@KellyNashRadio) November 12, 2020

You can’t miss it.

Just in case @katiehobbs deletes this message by accident, This is the Arizona Secretary of State. She is in charge of counting the ballots. pic.twitter.com/U3SG1s3gVG — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) November 12, 2020

This is Arizona’s secretary of state. The one in charge of certifying the election. You read that right. https://t.co/RdLeEsAlRd — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 12, 2020

None of this is to say that Katie Hobbs is incapable of putting her own personal views on Donald Trump aside in order to do her job. But she might want to address this directly since she’s given Trump-supporting Arizonans a pretty good reason to be concerned.

