Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger cannot understand the lack of patriotism permeating throughout the United States at the moment.

In a message for Veterans Day, the former “Terminator” star said he was disappointed by the lack of turnout he saw at the Los Angeles National Cemetary this year – a site he visits annually for the beloved holiday.

“It doesn’t make any sense. I was kind of upset. You have to understand it doesn’t make any sense that in this cemetery, where there are almost 100,000 people buried – veterans – that there are only like, 20 people walking around,” Schwarzenegger said on Instagram.

Schwarzenegger then took a swipe at Trump supporters for showing up en masse to one of his rallies.

“Think about that. I mean, 20 people for almost 100,000 veterans that are buried there. But then 20,000 or so will go to a political rally where someone promises them to make America great,” he added. “But the fact of the matter is those veterans are the ones that made America great. No one else! So I hope that next year when I go back to that cemetery that I will see you 20,000 that are so patriotic. I hope I see you there. I think it’s a discussion that we should have: the definition of patriotism. Let’s talk about it.”

Schwarzenegger did not criticize those on the radical Left who claim that America was founded in 1619 to protect slavery, seeming to reserve his harshest criticism for Trump supporters.

Schwarzenegger and Trump have been sparring ever since the 2016 election when the action star was tapped to head “The Apprentice” in the real-estate mogul’s absence. As the show’s ratings quickly dwindled, Trump made sure to put the blame on Schwarzenegger.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show,” Trump wrote on Twitter at the time.

Schwarzenegger did not take the insults lying down and immediately shot back with a troll video of his own when Trump’s approval ratings dipped into the thirties in 2017.

“Oh, Donald, the ratings are in, and you got swamped. Wow. Now you’re in the thirties?” said Schwarzenegger at the time. “But what do you expect? I mean when you take away after school programs for children and meals on wheels for the poor people, that’s not what you call ‘making America great again.’ Come on! I mean, who is advising you?” He continued, “Let me give you some advice: go to a middle school — the Hart Middle School, right in Washington, six miles away from the White House. I’ll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they’re doing for these children. Let’s do it, huh?”

Schwarzenegger even went as far to blame Trump for the show’s failure during an interview with Variety Magazine in 2017.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett. Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage,” he said. “With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show. It’s a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division.”

