http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cOYPoezXexE/

Appearing Wednesday on CNN, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) confirmed that he would accept an offer to serve as Labor Secretary in Joe Biden’s administration if the former vice president wins the 2020 presidential election.

A transcript is as follows:

WOLF BLITZER: Let me ask you about these reports that I’m sure you’ve seen that potentially you might be eyeing a position in Biden’s cabinet, Labor Secretary for example. Is that true? SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: I want to do everything I can to protect the working families of this country who are under tremendous duress right now and whether that is in the Senate, whether that’s in the Biden administration, who knows? Let’s see how that unfolds. BLITZER: But if he asks you to join the Cabinet as Labor Secretary, would you say yes? SEN. SANDERS: If I had a portfolio that allowed me to stand up and fight for working families, would I do it? Yes, I would.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

