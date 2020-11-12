https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-beto-memes-dems-lost

Former Texas legislator and failed U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke blamed “powerful memes” and the incompetence of the national Democratic party when assessing the “incredible performance” of Republicans in his state.

O’Rourke made the comments in a letter to supporters released on Thursday.

“The asymmetrical advantage that Trump and the GOP had this cycle in Texas is far more powerful than many of us understood. And I think it begins to explain Republicans’ incredible performance on Tuesday night,” wrote O’Rourke.

He went on to say that the Democratic ticket increased turnout, but did not make “a meaningful investment” in the state and blamed the national party for “ignoring” the border state.

O’Rourke said that the GOP had an “effective disinformation campaign via text and social media,” and this along with Democratic incompetence helped “to explain Trump’s phenomenal performance in Texas border counties, counties that happen to be 85% to 95% Mexican-American.”

“Powerful memes”

O’Rourke cited failures of Democrats on social media as well.

“We have to be far more effective on digital and social media. The anecdotal takeaway from those I’ve listened to, especially in border communities, is that Trump/GOP had a ferocious game (lies and powerful memes, effective targeting of new and young voters) and we had none,” he wrote.

An emotional economic message

O’Rourke also said that Republicans had a “far more compelling economic message,” but claimed it was “not an honest one or better in terms of policy, but simpler, more emotional and more compelling.”

“None of this is easy,” he concluded. “But it’s doable if we decided that we’re willing to put in the work, if we’re willing to believe in ourselves and act our faith.”

O’Rourke said in a video released about the election that he was disappointed by the performance of Democrats in Texas.

