Ron Klain, chief of staff designate for Joe Biden, said in 2014 that elections are rigged. Klain made the comment on Twitter in reply to a Vox post on July 14, 2014 that said “68% of Americans think elections are rigged.” Klain replied. “That’s because they are.”

The Biden transition office announced Wednesday that Klain had been chosen by Biden to be his White House chief of staff.

Ron Klain's deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 12, 2020

Soon after that announcement, Klain’s 2014 tweet on rigged elections was resurrected, buttressing President Trump’s claims of election rigging.

