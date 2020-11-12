https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-names-obama-goon-to-be-chief-of-staff/
Joe Biden named top Democratic official and longtime adviser Ron Klain as his White House chief of staff https://t.co/MQd4RiiDZ0 pic.twitter.com/RLMcn4u4ks
— Markets Today (@marketstodays) November 12, 2020
“Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014,” Biden said in a statement. “His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”
Ronald Klain called elections ‘rigged’…
Biden’s chief of staff has some interesting views on elections. pic.twitter.com/mnUIDLm8dG
— Cerno (@Cernovich) November 12, 2020
.@voxdotcom That’s because they are.
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) July 15, 2014