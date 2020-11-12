https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/transition-team-transgender-veteran/2020/11/12/id/996803

Joe Biden has named Shawn Skelly, a transgender U.S. Navy veteran, to his transition team, the New York Daily News reports.

Skelly worked in various defense and transportation roles in the Obama administration, and was the first transgender veteran appointed to an office by a president in 2013, according to the Daily News.

Biden has said he intends to overturn a current executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military under their self-identified gender. The order is currently being fought in court.

Skelly’s most recent position was an acquisition analyst at CACI International, Inc., according to LinkedIn.

Kelly’s role in the Obama administration included Special Assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics at the Department of Defense, and Director of the Office of the Executive Secretariat at the Department of Transportation.

