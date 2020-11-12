https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/12/bidens-pick-for-chief-of-staff-agrees-that-elections-are-rigged/

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s new chief of staff pick claimed publicly that U.S. elections are rigged.

In 2014, Ronald Klain publicly replied in agreement with a tweet by Vox advertising an article headlined “68% of Americans think elections are rigged.” “That’s because they are,” he responded.

Klain’s comments echo Trump supporters and Republicans’ concerns about election integrity in the most recent election. Contrary to the narrative pushed by the left’s communications arm, the legacy media, fraud and election violations have been discovered in several key states including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Michigan. Some of this fraud has allegedly concerned tens of thousands of votes.

While it is unclear how widespread this fraud might be, certain states are already taking actions such as Georgia, whose secretary of state announced a full recount, audit, and recanvass of all the votes in the state.

President Donald J. Trump and other Republicans are embroiled in a series of lawsuits surrounding the election, one of which in Pennsylvania is pending petition in the U.S. Supreme Court following Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr.’s temporary order for all Pennsylvania counties to segregate mail-in ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day from others.







Klain previously served as a senior advisor to the Biden for President Campaign, the White House Ebola response coordinator during the Obama administration, and as Biden’s chief of staff when the Democratic presidential candidate was vice president.

In the announcement of Klain’s new position, Biden said Klain “has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together.”

“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,” Biden said, echoing his messaging about unifying the country in his victory speech.

Klain gladly accepted Biden’s praise and promised to “tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country.”

Klain has been vocal about his opposition to the Trump administration, frequently tweeting or re-sharing posts criticizing the president’s COVID-19 response. He was also featured in a popular Biden campaign video about the spread and response Democrats believe is necessary for coronavirus containment.







