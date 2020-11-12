https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/clinton-defense-sec-trump-win/

Graham Allison, an Assistant Secretary of Defense under former President Bill Clinton, insisted President Trump retains a “viable, stealthy road to victory.”

Allison, who served under Clinton as an Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy and Plans from 1993 to 1994, wrote a piece entitled “Donald Trump’s Stealthy Road to Victory” for the National Interest on November 6th.

“Without disagreeing with the conventional wisdom about the final tally when all the legal votes are counted, I believe the current consensus is missing the fact that Trump has a second, viable stealthy road to victory,” he notes. He predicts “the debate about who won will continue until at least January 6 when slates of electoral college members are opened in Washington” and that the result will “likely” be “appealed by the loser to the Supreme Court.”

Allison, the Director of Harvard’s Belfer Center, echoes the analysis of his Harvard colleagues, insisting that “a contested election structurally favors Republicans in 2020.”

As a result, Allisons predicts President Trump has a 20 percent chance of victory for President Trump:

I project a 20% chance of a contested election outcome leading to a victory for President Trump.

“Both the words of the 12th Amendment, and historical precedent offer a credible, stealthy, winding road that could lead to Trump’s victory and a second term. Or as the saying goes: the opera ain’t over till the fat lady sings,” Allison reiterates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

