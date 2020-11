https://www.oann.com/boes-bailey-hopes-for-goodwill-after-brexit-transition-ends/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=boes-bailey-hopes-for-goodwill-after-brexit-transition-ends

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London, Britain March 16, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

November 12, 2020

By David Milliken

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he hoped there would be

Share this: Twitter

Facebook