British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, addressing lawmakers in Parliament, referred to President Donald Trump as the “previous president” of the U.S.

During Johnson’s remarks on Wednesday, he was asked by opposition lawmaker Angela Eagle about Trump’s refusal to accept the election results, USA Today reported.

“Does the prime minister now have any advice for his erstwhile best friend, President Trump, whose continuing refusal to accept the results is both embarrassing for him and dangerous for American democracy?” she asked.

Johnson responded: “I had and have a good relationship with the previous president.”

A clip of the exchange was posted to C-SPAN’s Twitter account.

Johnson has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, saying he looked forward to “working closely together on our shared priorities.”

Mainstream news organizations called the election for Biden on Saturday, but Trump has refused to concede, alleging election irregularities in several states, and has gone to court over the outcome. Newsmax has not called the race, instead waiting for the legal process to play out.

